Dry, breezy day for holiday travel; Soggy start to Thanksgiving

It’s a big travel day for the holiday weekend! Locally, the weather is going to be pleasant as a highs pressure system slides east. Since we are now behind west of the high, winds are streaming out of the south. The wind shift will allow temperatures to rise nicely throughout the day. Central Indiana will peak into the lower to mid-50s this afternoon.

Our next storm system is approaching the Midwest, which will bring more clouds to the area today. Wind speeds will kick up too with gusts nearing 30 MPH. Showers will stay west of us until the overnight hours.

Prepare for a soggy start to Thanksgiving with the cold front nearing Indianapolis. The rainfall will become more widespread over the area tomorrow morning with more scattered activity after the lunch hour. The showers and overcast sky will prevent temperatures from rising into the 50s again. Highs in the mid-40s are expected for the holiday.

Temperatures turn much colder for Black Friday. Highs are going to be trending nearly 10 degrees below normal behind the frontal boundary. At least the weather looks quiet for those shopping for bargains locally!