Dry but cool start to the week

It was a very soggy start to Sunday with many locations picking up over an inch of rainfall. Some of our northern counties even saw their first snowflakes of the season with some of that snow lightly coating the ground. Take a look at the picture below from Monticello Sunday morning. The rain (and snow) showers have moved out leaving us with cloudy skies and cool temperatures for Sunday evening.

While actual air temperatures will remain steady in the upper 30s/lower 40s for the evening. Wind chill temperatures are already below freezing for many across central Indiana. Have the coat if you need to head outdoors tonight or Monday morning.

High pressure nearing the state will help break up some of the cloud cover overnight and bring partly sunny skies to the area for Monday. It will be a cool start to the week though with highs only rising into the mid 40s.

Rain chances start rising again Tuesday afternoon with a few isolated showers possible. Rain becomes more widespread for Wednesday but these showers will exit the state by early Thursday morning leaving us dry and seasonally cool for the holiday.