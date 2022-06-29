INDIANAPOLIS – Another day with abundant sun and dry air has taken over Central Indiana. This is the first time in 2022 that three consecutive days have started in the 50s and ended in the 80s. The dry air & abundant sun are to thank for these comfortable days and larger temperature swings. Another cool night is ahead on this Wednesday, but higher heat is not far behind.

Changes in late week weather

Temperatures increase as we head into Thursday, but not after another cooler than average start. Lows will fall into the low 60s, but dry air in place will warm up quickly in the sun. Temperatures should reach mid 80s by the lunch hour, and should hit 90 in the afternoon. This will be a comfortable heat, but remember to keep the sunscreen & water bottle handy. Comfortable evening conditions will follow. Without rain expected, this will likely cap off a June precipitation deficit of nearly four inches…

More changes come into play on Friday, but the most noticeable will be the humidity. Large scale conditions will favor further warming regardless and highs should climb into the low 90s. A partly cloudy sky will develop in the afternoon with the greater moisture content, though isolated downpours & storms should be around too. We stay humid & mild Friday night into Saturday.

True summer-like weekend conditions

The first weekend of July will be feeling like it out there! Saturday may be a tad cooler thanks to a weak frontal passage, but highs should still reach the mid 80s. Humidity & isolated daytime storms will be present once again. A downpour or storm can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but it appears to be our best bet for dry weather in this upcoming stretch of days. Highs will be near 90 once again with some humidity.

On Independence Day we will really feel like summer! It will feel sticky outside with humidity and hot with highs reaching 90 degrees. Isolated storms will be present in the afternoon. This may be the first of many in a warmer than average stretch with quite a bit of humidity.