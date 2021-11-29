Dry, cool open to the workweek! Warming midweek

Skies are clear and temperatures have dropped in the overnight! Expect a bright but frosty start this morning out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the lower 20s, with wind chills in the teens. Plenty of bright sunshine will be enjoyed to start the day but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon.

Dry weather will hold today too, as winds blow in from the southwest at 6-12 mph. Temperatures should reach the lower 40s, slightly below the seasonal average.

Tuesday looks great and slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds, as highs reach the upper 40s! Clouds will begin to thicken by midweek (Wednesday, December 1st) and scattered rain showers will move across the state. Rainfall totals will range between a trace to under .10″ for most locations before clearing by the evening and overnight.

Thursday looks to be the best day of the week, my pick, as sunshine returns and warmth builds! Afternoon highs could reach the 60s, marking the warmest day of the week! Snow chances remain non-existent for another week!