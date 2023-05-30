Temperatures will be warming this week with the first 90-degree days possible this weekend. Lack of rain will aid in the warmth.

There is no holding back the warmth this week as an upper-level high pressure sits overhead. Afternoon temperatures through the week will range as much as 10-degrees above normal and the first 90-degree day of the year is possible especially for the first weekend of June.

As predicted we have gone dry and the prospects of any area-wide rainfall looks very low for at least another week. ‘Flash Drought’ conditions are possible as we have now gone well over a week without measured rain. It is looking like May 2023 will end as the driest in five years, however more impressive is for the dates, starting May 21st, this will be the DRIEST CLOSE to a May in 146 years. The deficit now over 2″ from normal.

Each of the next two days features a very small chance that an isolated or widely scattered shower or storm will develop. However, no area-wide rainfall is expected for at least another week.