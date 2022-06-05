Good morning! We started off the day with mostly cloudy skies across central Indiana. Most of the clouds moved out of the area by 10 AM as temperatures quickly jumped into the lower 70s. Today will likely be the warmest of the week as highs rise into the mid-80s this afternoon. It will be a similar feel to Saturday (Indy: 84°) with the low humidity levels and a forecast high of 85° for the city.

Today is the day to complete any yardwork before the weather pattern shifts. Another storm system is on the way, and it will bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana. You may not necessarily need to the rain gear early in the day, but you will want to have it on hand for the afternoon as scattered showers and storms move into the Hoosier State.

Thunderstorms are expected to form ahead of an approaching cold front. With highs in the lower 80s and more humid conditions, thunderstorms may intensify in the late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storms is possible. Main threats with any storms that fire up are gusty winds and hail.

After sunset, the marginally severe weather threat will subside. However, rain and storms are going to remain possible Monday night and carry into Tuesday morning. The cooler air flow behind the storm system will prevent temperature from rising above 80° Tuesday afternoon. More rain and storm chances will stay in the mix as an unsettled pattern sets up the rest of the workweek.