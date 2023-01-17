INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. Our highs today will be in the 50s as well this afternoon. We are dry for the day before rain chances move in for Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

Dry, mild Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb back into the lower 50s after falling into the 40s this afternoon. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today as well. Winds pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph this afternoon as well. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances increasing Wednesday afternoon

We start off Wednesday dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain moves in during the afternoon with the heavier rain holding off until the later evening hours. Flooding is a concern, mainly in the southern part of the state with already saturated ground and heavy rain moving.

An inch of rainfall is possible by Thursday morning in those heavier pockets.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s with overnight lows in the middle 40s.

Cold air follows the rain

Temperatures on Thursday will start off in the lower 50s with falling temperatures behind a cold front. As cold air fills in, showers and sprinkles will transition to snow and flurries on late Thursday into Friday. Friday temperatures will only top off in the lower 30s. This weekend looks dry with temperatures seasonal, in the lower 40s, under mostly cloudy skies.