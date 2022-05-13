More sun and warmth on the way today! Expect another beautiful sunrise, while temperatures remain comfortable across the state. During the day, dew points will begin to creep back up so heat and humidity will become a factor, as we near or tie the record high of 88° by late afternoon. Dry weather holds again…marking our 6th straight day of no rainfall for central Indiana.

This evening will remain dry and very warm but muggier…as highs drop down into the middle 60s by Saturday’s sunrise.

Timing storm chances tomorrow remain a bit difficult for the Grand Prix at IMS. Indications are that the rain/storm threat will not likely occur until late afternoon and evening…anytime after 3 p.m. is up for grabs and the radar should be watched for your outdoor plans.

A few storms could be on the stronger side with gustier winds, lightning and heavier downpours. Temperatures and the mugginess will remain high with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday brings an evening cold front with more storms chances to end the weekend. For now, a slight chance for severe weather remains both days this weekend. Sunday’s storms will likely be stronger with added lift from the cold front and last through the early hours of Monday morning. Look for more updates on timing with the weekend storms later tonight with Brian and Amber early Saturday morning…