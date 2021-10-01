Dry open to October; scattered rainfall arrives this weekend

We are tracking a pleasant open to October across central Indiana! This morning, temperatures have dropped into the 50s and skies are mostly clear. Long sleeves may be needed early in the day for the kids waiting at the bus stop. It will be another bright morning too with temperatures rising back into the mid-60s by 10 a.m.

Quiet weather will persist this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be comfortable for high school football games across the area. Central Indiana will drop into the 60s by 10 o’clock tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s.

Changes are on the way this weekend, including our next opportunity for rain and cooler temperatures. As high pressure slides east, rain showers will approach our western counties. The weekend will start dry with increasing clouds. Shower chances rise midday Saturday for the Indianapolis area. The rain will turn more scattered across central Indiana for the afternoon.

Sunday is going to be the wettest day of the weekend! The cloud cover and rainfall will keep temperatures in the lower 70s. Seasonal highs are expected much of next week.