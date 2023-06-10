We are tracking another dry day for central Indiana with highs projected to rise into the mid-80s this afternoon. It will be another hazy day with wildfire smoke creating poor air quality around the area. Those with heath problems, like asthma, may want to limit their time outdoors today due to the unhealthy air quality levels. There should finally be improvements with the air quality during the second half of the weekend as shower chances rise!

There are several outdoor activities happening today and the weather is going to dry for Saturday evening. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the afternoon with summer-liker temperatures today. The UV index at an eight means sunburn may occur in as little as 20 minutes without any sunscreen.

Our next real chance for rainfall arrives early Sunday. A storm system will travel over the Midwest, and it will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The coverage will peak late in the afternoon with skies staying mostly cloudy between the waves of activity. A strong, gusty storm may develop late in the afternoon and early evening ahead of the cold front.

Unfortunately, rain totals from the system will not be enough to completely get us out of the deficit that has accrued since late May. I am thinking most locations will see around a half inch of rain. However, isolated spots could see up to an inch.