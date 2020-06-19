Dry pattern continues; highs climb near 90°

It has been exceptionally dry around central Indiana for the month of June. Some of our eastern counties were lucky enough to receive some rain Thursday afternoon and evening. However, it was the 14th consecutive dry day at the Indianapolis Airport. Today is likely going to mark the 15th straight day without any measurable precipitation! More than 70% of the state is considered “abnormally dry” based on the latest Drought Monitor update.

On average, June is the third wettest month of the year with monthly rainfall total at 4.25″. Indianapolis has only received 1.08″ since June 1, with the most rain fall on June 4. Dry conditions are expected today as temperatures jump near the 90° mark! Highs this afternoon are going to be more than 10° above average for the date.

Indianapolis has declared it to be another Knozone Action Day with Air Quality Alerts in effect for surrounding counties. The combination of hot temperatures and calm conditions may result in higher ozone emissions, which is why it is suggested to carpool or walk/bike to work. It also helps to wait to mow and refuel vehicle until 7 PM.

We’re going to start the weekend on a dry note and the dry soils will help highs climb into the lower 90s on Saturday. If Indianapolis rises 90 degrees, it will be the first time hitting that mark this year and since early October 2019! Storm chances will return by Father’s Day afternoon with a slow-moving system working its way into the Midwest. The weather pattern will shift from there with daily rain chances and temperatures running nearly 10 degrees cooler than today