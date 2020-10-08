Dry pattern continues; tracking the latest with Hurricane Delta

It felt much like summer on Wednesday afternoon after seeing high temperatures in the 80s around central Indiana. Bloomington and Terre Haute were just shy of the 90° mark, while Indianapolis climbed to 84! Average highs this time of year are typically in the upper 60s, which made Wednesday unseasonably warm for October.

However, it is important to note that 90° is not necessarily unusual for the area. It was just last year when Indianapolis had record-breaking highs in the lower 90s early in October. The record high for the city on October 7 was 90° set back in 2007.

A wind-shift occurred Wednesday evening and the change in wind direction will impact the temperatures for today. The weather is going to be slightly cooler with the light northerly wind flow.

A light jacket will be needed this morning with many communities north of Indy falling into the 40s. Temperatures improve this afternoon and will reach into the mid-70s. Skies will also remain mostly clear throughout the day with high pressure situated over the state.

Hurricane Delta is churning over the Gulf of Mexico this morning after hitting the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 3 hurricane yesterday. Delta is now traveling over open water and is currently a Category 2 storm with sustained winds at 100 mph.

It will likely strengthen again as it approaches the US coastline and expected to make landfall near Louisiana Friday evening/night. There are Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings issued in Louisiana, Texas and southern Mississippi.

The remnants from Delta will weaken as it moves inland and it could bring some rainfall to the Ohio Valley. Most of the moisture from the tropical system will track over Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. However, a few widely scattered showers could move into Indiana on Sunday. Skies will also become mostly cloudy over the area during the second half of the weekend with system traveling nearby.