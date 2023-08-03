Off to a dry start this morning locally, as rain and storms continue to concentrate in the southwestern corner of the state. Although a touch cloudier, expect clouds to slowly clear and sunshine to return through the morning and build into the afternoon.

This morning, dry weather continues, as temperatures hover in the upper 60s for most, out-the-door. Dew points have jumped a touch in the past 12 hours as a more typical, muggier feel has returned for August in Indiana.

This afternoon, brighter skies and dryness will hold in downtown while temperatures climb into the middle 80s. This will mark a seasonal day, as winds remain light from the south and southeast.

More dry weather is expected on Friday, with only a slight chance of a shower or storm by late afternoon or early evening, as a front drops in from the north. Expect highs reaching the upper 80s tomorrow, making for a steamy end to the workweek.

This weekend should bring more heat but a heightened chance for rain and storms. For now, the best chances appear on Sunday with 50% coverage in our area. Chances could arrive, as early as Saturday night under the heat and juicier air. Look for additional updates/timing tomorrow while making your weekend plans.