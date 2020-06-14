Dry pattern setting up for the next several days

Some areas southwest of Indianapolis woke up to light showers this Sunday morning. The rain was widely scattered and did not last all morning. Most of the activity has dropped south of central Indiana. Most of the viewing area will start off the day dry with a mainly clear sky and lows in the mid-50s.

The high temperature in Indianapolis on Sunday reached 76°, which below slightly average for mid-June (82°). It is going to be another comfortable day as highs rebound into the mid-70s this afternoon! Once the showers move out, skies will become mostly sunny areawide. A high pressure system over the Great Lakes will provide the state with dry weather to end the weekend.

The sunny stretch is going to continue for the much of the week ahead. The dry weather pattern will help temperatures gradually rise for the next several days. Highs will climb above average by Tuesday afternoon when highs reach the mid-80s. We will end the workweek with highs near 90° mark! The humidity will also rise late in the week with our next chance for rain returning Friday night.