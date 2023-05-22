We are starting off the workweek with temperatures in the 50s around the state. It may be a cool morning, but temperatures will quickly rise throughout the day and will trend nearly 30° warmer. Highs will also run around five degrees above average for the date and peak near 80° in Indianapolis.

If you are going to be outside for long periods of time, you will want to remember sunglasses and protection for your skin. An elevated UV index at 8 will lead to a 20-minute burn time if you avoid applying sunscreen.

You will have many opportunities to complete yard work this week as a dry pattern sets up across the Ohio Valley. A cold front is expected to track over the state late Wednesday, and it will bring a drop in temperatures for the end of the workweek. Moisture is limited with the boundary based on forecast trends. However there is still a weak shower or storm chance associated with the front.