Dry, seasonal stretch gets underway

The overnight light, wintry mix is coming to an end. Some slick spots should be on the lookout to begin your Tuesday morning, as temperatures remain below freezing through 10:00 a.m.

This wave is moving quickly east, so a dry afternoon is expected, while winds from the northwest will add to a chill!

Although a gray start, indications are the clouds will thin by mid to late afternoon, as sunshine peeks back in. Highs today will near 40° in some locations where the sun will be available.

A long, dry seasonal stretch is now underway for Indianapolis, although the weather pattern remains somewhat active this week across the country.

Storm tracks remain south and north of Indiana through the weekend.

This should put us not only in a dry pattern but a seasonal one too, with highs and lows remaining at or slightly above average.