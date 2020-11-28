Dry, seasonal this weekend; weather takes wintry turn next week

High pressure is going to travel over the area today and provide Indianapolis with full sunshine! Temperatures today will be seasonal as highs reach into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. You will have an opportunity to head outside the next two days before the weather takes a wintry turn on Monday.

We are still tracking the tricky system early next week. There is a storm system that is going to originate over the southern US and it will track north-northeast over the Mid-South this weekend. It will eventually impact the eastern half of the Ohio Valley Sunday night and Monday. The forecast models have been indicating that the system may shift more east with Ohio getting the brunt of the snowfall. The projected snowfall totals have pulled back even more within the last 24 hours, meaning less snowfall is likely for central Indiana.

However, we are still a couple days out and are closely watching the latest trends with the storm’s path. If it happens to take a more westerly path, it will result in more snowfall for parts of the state. East central Indiana has the best chance for seeing wintry precipitation or a “sticking snow” on Monday.

There is also the potential for lake effect snow showers to develop behind the cold front Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. That too could result in minor snow accumulations in our northwestern/northern zones by Tuesday afternoon. It is still too early to determine potential snowfall totals. Be sure to keep checking in with the Weather Authority through the weekend for updates.

Overall, you will want to prepare for a large temperature drop early next week. The system will bring a cold rain to southern Indiana late Sunday. Once a cold front tracks over the state Sunday night, colder air is going to channel into the area. As a result, the rain will turn to a messy mix early Monday and eventually all snow showers Monday afternoon. Lake effect snow will also be a factor Monday night and Tuesday with the northerly wind shift. Light snow may stick for areas northwest/north of Indianapolis.