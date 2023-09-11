Clouds were arriving late day and some light rain is in tow. Showers are expected but rainfall will not aid in relief of the dry conditions

Clouds late day signal some changes for the rest of the week. The warm up is ending with rain chances on the rise rest of the night. Showers spread east overnight with an increase to as much as 30% coverage by daybreak. The rain intensity will unfortunately be light, as many areas have not received much rain over the past four weeks.

This could be the last of any real rainfall for a while with a DRY SPELL that has now reached 28 days. The .23″ of rainfall for the city of Indianapolis is the least amount since August 15th in 115 years (1908). A string of sunny days follows Tuesday’s clouds and light rain. September is among the driest months annually, and will up to it’s billing, ranks third driest overall.

The passing cold front will deliver showers overnight and much cooler air for rest of the work week. Early morning low later this week will be the COOLEST of the season. The forecast low under 50-degrees would be the coolest since late May.