Dry spell rolls on; heat up!

The dry spell rolls on now that Indianapolis has reached its 14th straight day without measurable rainfall. This stretch between June 5th and June 18th ties (with 2012) as the driest on record. Much of Indiana is now highlighted as being “Abnormally Dry,” with the rainfall deficit rising more than 2.50″ below normal.

We also have very little rain coming our way. Showers next week will help but the outlook on how MUCH rain we will receive still looks bleak. The 7 day outlook brings in less than 1.50″ on the high end of a two model comparison.

Temperatures are going up over the next couple of days. 90-degree heat arrives for the weekend. This is a good time to remind everyone how quickly it can become dangerously hot inside your car. On a day like to today, when your car is off and the windows are rolled up, the temperature inside can rise quickly above 100-degrees in only 10 minutes. By 30 minutes, the temperature can rise to near 120-degrees. This can easily be fatal to anyone left inside the car, which most often occurs with small children and pets. On average, 38 children die annually from being left in a hot car. Last year, 52 people died due to car related heatstroke. Remember, look before you lock.