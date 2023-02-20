INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures. We ride the temperature roller coaster this week with rain, windy conditions, and near-record-breaking temperatures!

Mild, cloudy Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s with a few clouds and chilly conditions.

Chilly, cloudy Tuesday

A cold front will move in Tuesday morning, bringing maybe a sprinkle or two but the main difference will be the temperatures. Behind this front will be seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

Midweek storm impacting much of the U.S.

A strong storm system will move through the lower 48 midweek, bringing heavy snow to parts of the upper midwest and across the Great Lakes. For us locally, we will be on the warm side so heavy rain and breezy conditions will move Wednesday before exiting on Thursday. Temperatures on both days will be in the middle to upper 60s! 71° is the record high on Thursday, we will be close!

Colder air moves in

Naturally, behind the rain is a cold front that will bring us temperatures in the middle 20s overnight Thursday and highs in the upper 30s on Friday.