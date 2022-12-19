Skies are mainly clear and temperatures quite cold to begin our Monday morning. Out-the-door temperatures are in the teens with wind chills in the single digits…bundle up! Some early sunshine is expected for the morning hours, while clouds increase through the day. Dry weather holds today, as highs reach the middle to lower 30s, slightly below seasonal average. Some good news, the winds remain relatively light all day!

Tuesday and Wednesday still remain dry and fairly quiet with mostly cloudy skies both days and seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s.

Thursday brings changes but a slow transition into the inclement weather, which shouldn’t arrive until late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday! For now, scattered rain chances and a few pockets of wintry mix will start your Thursday but roads and travel should be solid through the day! Mostly rain, as temperatures hold in the upper 30s.

SUBJECT TO CHANGE! For now, Friday looks like a mess! Snow will begin to crank up before sunrise Friday morning. Snow will begin accumulating quickly, as temperatures drop steeply and winds turn quite gusty! This will result in near-whiteout conditions off and on for Friday and into early Saturday morning!

We feel confident about two factors:

1) The worst travel day will be on Friday with the combination of snow and polar air, along with strong gusts will create some hazardous travel almost statewide, especially for the northern half!

2) There is no doubt of the dangerous cold arriving for Christmas weekend. Sub-zero wind chills will create a stress on furnaces and space heaters, which brings a heightened risk of fires in some homes not following safety procedures.