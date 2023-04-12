We’ve completed seven straight days without precipitation and what is typically a wet time of the year has gone dry.

APRIL SHOWERS LACKING – RED FLAG WARNINGS ISSUED

April is known for rainfall and plenty of it, however this April has only produced three-quarters of an inch to-date. While we are not desperate for rain just yet, it it the driest start to an April in three years. The recent dry weather is impacting the state with elevated fire danger and alerts have been issued across the northern half of the state. The lack of rain and the very dry air along with dead branches and leaves (fuels) are susceptible to rapid fire spread if ignited.

The weather has been beautiful! Sunny and warm weather continued Wednesday with a high of 77°, the normal high for May 27th. An upper-level high pressure or “dome of warmth” has blocked rain chances, brought warm temperatures and leads to stagnant air here. The build up of low level pollutants in low levels of the atmosphere brings the very first Air Quality Alert day Thursday. Government officials have declared Thursday a KNOZONE ACTION day.

RAIN CHANCES RISE

We will enjoy more sunshine and dry time but that will be ending as the first of two rain-makers arrives late week. A low in the Gulf of Mexico has delivered poor weather for days especially to those who headed south for spring break. This low will inch north starting tonight and spread some clouds into the state and then bring a small chance of showers on Friday. Bigger rain chances will arrive when a cold front enters the state Saturday night spreading showers and even a chance of a thunderstorm into Sunday morning.

This cold front will bring the warm streak to a screeching halt delivering much cooler air behind it starting Sunday morning. From May to March in just one day, temperatures Sunday and early next week will only top the lower to middle 50s – or more typical March levels.