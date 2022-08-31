INDIANAPOLIS – The dry and sunny conditions continue the rest of this week and into the holiday weekend. 90s return this weekend as well!

Wednesday morning lows

This morning some communities dipped into the lower and middle 50s; a refreshing and almost fall-like start on the last day of August!

Sunny Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with low humidity thanks to an area of high pressure keeping us dry and sunny. Winds are out of the northwest giving us a cooler breeze. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again under mostly starry skies.

Warming up Thursday and Friday

Temperatures and humidity will slowly increase as we go through the rest of the workweek and into the holiday weekend. Thursday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Friday temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will uptick each day as well.

Holiday weekend forecast

90s return Saturday and Sunday with humidity returning too. Expect dry conditions both days as well! Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen as we head into the holiday weekend!