Skies are clear, and temperatures are cooler to begin your Monday morning. Expect a fantastic start out-the-door with temperatures near 60°, light winds and clear skies at sunrise.

More sunshine is on the way today and a light, northeasterly flow is bringing a cooler, drier (lower dew points) day ahead with highs slightly below the seasonal averages. A very quiet open to a new workweek!

Tuesday will bring a sunny start, with a few clouds gathering by the afternoon and into the evening. A cold front is expected by Tuesday night and could bring a few showers for the evening and overnight before clearing the state. This will bring a slight pullback in our temperatures on Wednesday before a much larger warm-up!

90° heat is expected to return by the Labor Day weekend and into early next week! Big heat and little to no rain chances will allow for drought conditions to re-emerge as we head into early September!