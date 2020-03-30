Dry stretch building; cool for late March!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled to start your Monday morning. Winds remain breezy from the west, just not as gusty as Sunday. No advisory for today. A decent amount of sunshine on the way today, while afternoon readings recover into the middle 50s, close to seasonal levels.

Winds will settle tonight as chillier air settles in overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

Clouds thicken on our Tuesday, along with a northeast flow will create a cooler day with highs in the upper 40s. The system creating the clouds will bring heavier, steadier rain through Kentucky and Tennessee but bypass Indiana altogether.

More sunshine and mildness will work back in for the rest of the workweek, marking a 5-day stretch of dry weather! We NEED this considering for the early year, we are now 5.59" above the yearly average.