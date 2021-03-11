Dry stretch comes to an end; cooler for the weekend

A warm start this morning, as highs hold in the middle to upper 60s out the door! Rain and storm chances are on the rise in the hours ahead, as wet weather returns to the state.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on today, so keep the umbrella nearby. Nothing severe expected today but a few gusty storms and sporadic lightning strikes will be in the mix. It’s a sign spring is around the corner.

Rainfall totals will vary in counties with some spots receiving up to an inch by the end of the day. The cold front will arrive around the evening rush hour and rain could certainly impact the drive home.

Overnight, rain will end from the north to south, while temperatures tumble into the lower 40s by sunrise.

Cooler, drier air back for Friday and to open the weekend with some sunshine at times. Rain will be nearby in neighboring states but should off until a return on Sunday.

The weekend will end a little wet with scattered showers around, as highs hover in the upper 40s.