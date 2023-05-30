Skies are clear and temperatures comfortable to begin our Tuesday morning and the short workweek! Expect a great, bright start, out-the-door, while readings hold in the lower 60s at sunrise.

Sunshine will be around all day but scattered clouds will be developing through the afternoon with the daytime heating. Today could mark our hottest day of the year with highs reaching the upper 80s. There is a slight storm chance during peak heating today (3:00 to 6:00 p.m.) but a few could linger into the early evening before weakening as we lose the daytime heating. Storm coverage will be limited today with only about 10-20% of the area possibly dealing with rain and lightning.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain in the same “rinse and repeat” pattern as highs push the upper 80s with a daily afternoon storm chance.

The weekend looks hot and “more stable”, as the atmosphere becomes a bit more capped, keeping storm chances obsolete with highs pushing the lower 90s.