Dry stretch holds, clouds too…warmer days ahead!

Today marks our eighth straight day of no measurable rain or snow for Indianapolis! In other words, December has been dry so far. Although clouds remain for most of the day, slightly milder air is slowly working in from the west. Skies will brighten at times today but clouds win the day!

A slim shower chance will arrive late tonight (overnight) as a warm front lifts through the state; most still remain dry and any showers gone quickly around sunrise.

Warmer weather will return tomorrow (Wednesday), as winds turn more southwesterly and sunshine builds in. This warm boost will push our afternoon highs well above average through Saturday.

Friday appears to be the warmest with highs reaching 60° in many areas. Wet weather returns Saturday with flurries on Sunday, as chillier air drops in to end the weekend.