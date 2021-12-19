Dry stretch of weather begins, looking ahead to Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s but dry conditions. Today will be dry and chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. This week looks dry, seasonal, and quiet. Christmas is looking warm!

An area of high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the next several days.

Sunday will be dry and chilly. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will top off in the upper 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Monday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the middle 40s under sun and clouds. Overnight lows again will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 40s with a few clouds and overnight lows in the upper 20s. A weak and quiet cold front will come in overnight, bringing just cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

The dry and seasonal stretch of weather will continue into the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There looks to be a slight chance for rain on Friday. Christmas is looking warm with highs in the 50s!

What are the chances of a White Christmas in Indy this year? Zero.