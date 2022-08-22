Thick fog in spots to start your Monday morning, may create a few issues out-the-door with some extra time needed. We will continue to monitor for any possible school delays in spots, well away from the downtown area. Expect increasing sunshine through the day with a spot shower chance for a few, select communities, mostly east of downtown. Highs this afternoon will be comfortable with highs reaching the lower 80s. Overall, a fairly quiet open to a new workweek.

A drier punch of air works in tonight and into your Tuesday! This will make for a more comfortable day and my pick of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies and a light wind from the north at 5-10 mph. Highs reaching the lower 80s.

More warmth building and sunshine to take you through your Wednesday and Thursday! This dry stretch will put us back into the the negative category for rainfall this month, as a surplus has been holding for the past 3 weeks. Highs by Thursday late afternoon reaching the upper 80s. Next decent shower or storm chances returning on Friday…