Dry stretch rolls on, warmer too; rain returns by the weekend

Skies will be mainly clear and temperatures chilly to start your Wednesday morning, grab that coat. More sunshine again for today and milder weather returns this afternoon, on a steady southeast wins. Thus, returning to more seasonal weather after a cool Tuesday. Highs today should reach the lower 50s in most locations.

Winds increase tonight and into Thursday, in fact, gusty at times! These southwest winds will boost our warmth big time tomorrow, as highs reach the lower 60s, nearly 10°-14° above average. The wind, at times, will add some coolness, as gusts could exceed 40 mph.

Rain chances return by Friday evening, as a new front enters Indiana. Unfortunately, this front is going to lay itself across the state for the entire weekend (stall out). Hence, more rain and clouds now on your Saturday. In fact, the weekend will be unsettled both days, so get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmth in the short term.