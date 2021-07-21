Dry stretch rolls as temperatures remain seasonal

Expect another quiet, dry morning out-the-door, while temperatures remain comfortable for the state. Unlike Tuesday, a few more clouds will drift across the state during the afternoon. Still a great day and still dry for most of the state (limited chance in western counties). Afternoon highs will peak in the middle to lower 80s.

More of the same for Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun, plus seasonal highs.

Friday will bring a limited storm chance, as more heat and humidity (higher dew points) pour into the state. We will continue with chances through the weekend but lots of dry time in between. The great coverage in rainfall will likely fall on Sunday in terms of your outdoor plans. Look for more updates on timing and counties most impacted in the days ahead.

The Atlantic Basin remains calm and free of any tropical disturbances, after 5 named storms already with one becoming a hurricane (Elsa). The peak of hurricane season is mid-September. Hurricane season ends November 30th.