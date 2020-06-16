Dry stretch rolls; hotter to end workweek

Sunny skies will once again greet us this Tuesday morning and will continue right on through the afternoon. Consequently, our 12th straight day of non-measurable rainfall for downtown is on the way too. After 3 days of below average temperatures, highs this afternoon should reach 84°, putting us back above normal for mid-June. Dew points are slowly rising as well, so the air will be slightly thicker through the day.

More heat and humidity will be in play for the rest of the workweek, along with dry conditions. Highs will near 90° on Friday, which is by the way, typically, the 30-year average first day of 90° heat for Indianapolis annually.

Storm chances will not return until late Saturday night, first in northwestern Indiana, then slowly working southeast through Sunday afternoon/evening for Father’s Day.