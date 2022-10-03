Clear and cool conditions remain intact across the state to begin your Monday morning, as temperatures hold in the 40s in most locations at sunrise. Expect another bright, sunny and seasonal day ahead but not as gusty for this afternoon. An area of high pressure is still around and keeping the pattern quite stable for the region.

Today will also mark our 10th straight day of no measurable rainfall for Indianapolis…quite a dry, cool stretch!

Another cool and clear overnight ahead with 40s returning overnight to begin your Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to remain dry and with plenty of sunshine, as temperatures warm above average through Thursday afternoon. A cold front will be on the move Thursday providing a rain chance, along with a colder shift into the weekend! Rainfall totals look weak Thursday and Friday, with less than a quarter of inch in most spots and patchy frost to threaten both Saturday and Sunday morning.