Skies are clear and temperatures slightly cooler to begin our hump day morning, as a northwesterly flow continues across the region. Expect a bright and beautiful start to the day and this will hold through the afternoon. Highs later today will reach the upper 80s, just a nudge above the seasonal average!

A weak wave will drop through the area for the early evening and could dot a few counties with a passing shower or t-shower. Another great evening is anticipated, while skies clear again and temperatures drop into the 60s again.

Our next chance of rainfall will be possible by late Friday afternoon, the evening and through early Saturday morning. At this point, we will take any chances we can get, as the moderate drought continues with the driest locations remaining for the central part of the state!

Additional rain chances will return on Sunday, as boundary sets up across the state. This may provide a decent shot of rainfall for several counties and chances will remain for Monday and Tuesday.