Cloudy skies down south will be clearing by mid-morning and more sunshine is expected to return for your Friday. It is cooler to start but still above average for early November out the door, with temperatures in the lower 40s expected at sunrise (7:24 a.m.).

Sunshine will rule the day and more dry weather on the way. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s by 4:00 pm, with west winds at 12-18 mph.

This evening will be very quiet under clear skies and lighter winds. After sunset, temperatures will cool quickly so keep that in mind for outdoor activities or high school regional games. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 30 overnight with patchy frost expected.

This weekend will remain dry with a cooler flow for Saturday. Added clouds return late tomorrow and through early Sunday but no rain. The weekend ends with more sun and dry weather, along with a slight bump of mildness by late afternoon. The dry stretch rolls on with burn bans in place and moderate drought conditions for nearly 25% of the state.