Wednesday’s heavy downpours aid in elevating the drought conditions across the state. We continue to improve with some new rain chances on the horizon.

SUMMER TURNS SOGGY

The WETTEST stretch of weather in eight years (2015) has eradicated much of the drought conditions in central Indiana. Since July 1st, Indianapolis has received 8.13″ of rainfall, 5.44″ is normal rainfall through August 10th.

‘Abnormally dry’ conditions peaked at 98% while severe drought reached 33% late June and early July state-wide. The UPDATE issued today does not account for yesterday’s rainfall, and the news is that the ‘severe drought’ is over and abnormally dry conditions have dropped to 30% state-wide. Adding Wednesday’s rainfall, these conditions will improve even more when next week’s report is issued.

Remarkably, we are still nearly one-inch below normal for the entire summer.

Rain chances are to return this weekend but on a limited scale. We are not expecting wide-spread rainfall or heavy rainfall like Wednesday but size up a small shower chance Friday afternoon and possible scattered showers and storms early Saturday.