A dry heat is setting up over central Indiana resulting in comfortable conditions for today. Highs climbed to seasonal levels this afternoon and reached into the lower 80s. Dew points are low and have dropped into the mid-30s, which is making it feel comfy and not very humid. With the dew points in the 30s and northerly breeze, conditions are favorable for fires to spread if they are started. You will want to avoid any burning, if possible, this evening and Tuesday.

Have you noticed the hazy appearance in the sky recently? Wildfire smoke from the fires in Canada is moving into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The blanket of smoke is being carried by the upper air flow and creating a milky sky over central Indiana. The smoke will thicken tomorrow as skies turn partly sunny. Highs should still rise into the lower 80s ahead of an inbound cold front.

The boundary may trigger spotty showers and a few thunderstorms after 3 PM tomorrow. While shower chances exist, they are low, and this is not going to be a widespread event. Indianapolis has not had any measurable rainfall in the first five days of the month. The abnormally dry conditions will likely expand over the area when the Drought Monitor update is released on Thursday.