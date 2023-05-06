Skies were mostly cloudy around the area this Saturday morning. There were even a few sprinkles that developed over the eastern half of the state around 8 AM to 9 AM. At least temperatures were mild to kick-off the weekend with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The weather was ideal for runners participating in the Indy Mini Marathon!

You will be able to get outside to complete any yard work around the house today. However, the sunshine will be limited at times. Highs should still rise into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

There is a threat for severe weather west of the state today with a slight risk zone highlighted for western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Storms will initiate west of the area and will eventually bring central Indiana a shot at rainfall. Some storms may hold their strength as they cross into the state’s western border. The main threats overnight include gusty winds and hail.

A few storms may initiate after 9 PM in isolated spots with the main wave moving in after 2 AM. The coverage rises and peaks during the predawn hours Sunday. We will keep rain and storm chances around through the second half of the weekend.