Dry time for Sunday before rain showers arrive tonight

The weather is quiet this Sunday morning as light cloud cover fills into the state. Throughout the day, you will notice more clouds as our next rain-making system nears the area. Southerly winds will also climb today with wind gusts up to 25 MPH, which will help temperatures to rise more than 10 degrees above average! Highs today will peak into the mid to upper 40s. A few communities may even reach the 50° mark!

Skies will become cloudy by the evening hours with rain showers crossing into Indiana after 7 PM. The showers tonight will be light and widely scattered ahead of cold front. Most of the activity should push east of the area by the Monday morning commute. However, a few flurries cannot be ruled out as colder air channels into the Midwest. Highs tomorrow are going to be much colder with a high near 33° in Indianapolis.

High pressure builds back into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday as temperatures begin to recover. The weather will turn more active as we close the year 2020. The temperature swing midweek is going to be tricky and the track of the system will greatly impact how warm it will get on Wednesday! For now, highs in the lower 50s are certainly possible with a chance for afternoon showers. The rain will turn to a wintry mix, then snow showers as temperatures drop behind a cold front New Year’s Eve.