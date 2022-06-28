INDIANAPOLIS – This morning was our coolest in three weeks across Central Indiana with low temperatures reaching 56° downtown. However, this was one of the mildest readings across the area with a few locations dipping into the mid 40s! We can thank high pressure directly overhead and dry air for this cool morning. While dry air will stick around for a few more days, the cooler weather will not…

High pressure heads east, heat heads north

Another cool morning can be expected on Wednesday as high pressure hangs on just enough to provide tranquil conditions overnight. This should help lows slip into the upper 50s across at least half of Central Indiana. A southwesterly wind will begin to develop as high pressure moves eastward however, and that will get us off to a quick warm up. Along with a near-perfectly sunny sky, high temps should march into the upper 80s after just a four day intermission.

Hot & stormy days return

The broad scale warming trend will continue with an increase in southerly flow and a building ridge across the Midwest. Sunny skies will not cease either and we’ll find ourselves in the low 90s on Thursday as a result of this pattern.

Our weather will remain hot, but begin to shift on Friday. For one, humidity will become a factor with dew points reaching the 65-69 range. This will allow for some afternoon cloud development and even the chance of an isolated storm. Rain chances will increase further over the weekend as a subtle cold front dips into the state. Storms are expected to be more scattered both Saturday & Sunday as a result. Highs may remain in the mid 80s each day with humidity dropping on Sunday.

As for the Fourth of July, expect it to be a warm one. However, humidity does appear to be lower-end, at least as of now!