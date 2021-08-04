Dry weather holds for now; hotter weather on the way!

It is another quiet morning across central Indiana with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s for many locations. Skies are mostly clear too and it will stay that way through the morning rush hour. High pressure over the Midwest will provide us dry weather the rest of the day and workweek. However, temperatures and the humidity will rise as we near the weekend.

Dew points in the lower 50s will keep the humidity levels in check this afternoon. The sticky feel will likely hold off until Friday as dew points rise above the 60° mark during peak heating. Today, temperatures will trend warmer and reach into the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. The weather looks great for those who are heading to the Indiana State Fair today!

Calm and mild weather is expected over the area tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 60s, which will be slightly warmer compared to our lows today. A light jacket may be needed for kids heading back to school in the morning!

Highs are going to trend warmer heading into the weekend. The steamy feel will also return with a high of 90° by Sunday afternoon. Weak storm chances will also creep back into the forecast Saturday and Sunday with the humidity in place. Storm coverage will likely increase early in the next workweek.