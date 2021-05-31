Dry weather holds on this Memorial Day; rain by midweek

A little cloudier today but just as nice and dry! This morning will start out cool but, not as chilly, as Sunday morning (42°). We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon, along with a light south to southwest wind, while highs climb into the lower 70’s. A great day to gather with family and friends, as we honor all veterans near and far and those of years past.

Clouds will continue to thicken into Tuesday, as we get back to work but rain chances should hold off until the evening.

Greater rain chances return on Wednesday and into Thursday, as temperatures cool a bit, under cloudier sky and rain-cooled air. Rainfall totals will range between .50″ to 1.50″ in some locations by Thursday night.

Warmer air to return just in time for the weekend!