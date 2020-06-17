Dry weather pattern rolls on; temperatures become hotter this weekend

The dry stretch rolls on across central Indiana today. The weather station at the Indianapolis Airport has only had a “trace” amount of rain since June 4 (1.04″). There is now a deficit of 1.17″ of rain for the month to-date, which will continue to grow until our next round of rain arrives at the end of the weekend. Until the showers and storms arrive, the soils will continue to dry out. The dry ground will help temperatures gradually rise through the weekend with forecast highs in the lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

We are starting off the day with temperatures in the upper 50s. Dew points are also in the 50s this morning, which will result in a “dry heat” today with them staying below the 60° threshold. We likely won’t feel the humidity until the weekend as our next storm system nears the state!

There will be ample sunshine today as highs climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. You will have an opportunity to complete any outdoor work or activities today with the comfortable heat in place. Just remember to wear sunblock because sunburn may occur at 20 minutes without any protection on the skin.

We kick-off summer this Saturday at 5:43 PM with highs near 90° around the state! Highs in the mid-80s are average for mid-June, but it models are trending to unseasonably warm until next week. Indianapolis will not fall back to the mid-80s until next Monday when a cold front passes over the Midwest.