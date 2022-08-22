INDIANAPOLIS – After some early morning fog and temperatures in the 60s this morning, we are clear with just a mix of sun and clouds for the day. We are dry into the rest of the week with rain potential on Friday with 90s possibly returning this weekend.

Spotty shower on Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for a spotty shower or two today but that chance looks low and widely scattered. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s as a drier, less humid airmass moves in, making for a lovely night

Comfortable, clear Tuesday

Tuesday will be comfortable with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and low humidity levels. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop again into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Dry and warm stretch

Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will also rise on those days.

90s returning to Indianapolis?

There is a chance of some showers on Friday but that chance is low. Temperatures by the weekend will climb into the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s by Sunday!