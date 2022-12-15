Rain has ended and drying is now underway statewide this Thursday morning! Although a damp start out the door, clouds are clearing in spots. The breeze is up, so no fog is expected at this time through our sunrise! Expect a colder start this morning, as temperatures are dipping into the 30s now with wind chills eventually reaching the 20s by 8 a.m.

Today, expect bright spots through the early afternoon before clouds lower and thicken across the state. Some warming will occur on breezy southwest winds, while highs reach the middle 40s (still above average). Gusts up to 25 mph are expected through the day too!

Tonight, a few passing flurries will be possible under rather gray skies, as temperatures dip into the 20s overnight.

The weekend brings plenty of clouds and cold, but also, lots of dry time with only a few flurries around through Saturday evening. A light dusting would be the most in a few selected counties, at best!

Watching snow chances for next Thursday but we are in a wait and see at this time, as this is still pretty far out!