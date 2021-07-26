Drying out and heating up, hottest air of the year this week

90-DEGREE DAY

We reached our FIRST 90-degree day since late June (28 days) and FIRST one of the month of July in Indianapolis Monday. Very few July’s have ever gone this late without a 90° temperature, the last time was eight years ago. The preliminary high of 91° is the 6th 90-degree day of the year, on average we have ten days to-date.

Fortunately we are experiencing a pull back in the humidity since late Saturday night when a front slipped through the state. The drop off in the dew point makes this more of a dry heat for the time being, that is due to change late this week.

We are expecting to string together several 90° days this week building to higher heat and humidity Wednesday and Thursday. The pattern includes the expansion of an upper-air dome of heat from the west. Under the weight of the HOT DOME, temperatures are surging and over a dozen states are under some form of heat advisory or warning out west. As the hot dome expands, temperatures mid-week will climb to the middle 90s marking the hottest air of the year, as much as eight degrees above normal. Along with a surge in humidity, the heat index will jump nearing 100° later this week.

QUIETLY WE’VE GONE DRY

We have had no measured rain in Indianapolis for nine straight days. Despite the drier conditions, this is still ranked as the 18th wettest July on record and 6th wettest summer to-date. However the recent drier spell will aid in even warmer temps this week. This time of the year the combination of the long days and high sun angle will evaporate nearly a quarter-inch of moisture from the soil daily. So effectively, we’ve dried up over 2″ over the past week and a half. Has your lawn taken a turn? It may, as rain is not in the forecast until Thursday evening and night.