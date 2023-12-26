It’s a cloudy and mild morning across central Indiana.

We already saw the high in Indianapolis around midnight at 53°. Temperatures overnight have been falling as a cooler air mass builds into the area today.

At 9 a.m., temperatures fell to the upper 40s near downtown Indy, and they will continue to hover in the 40s for the rest of the day.

Skies should brighten by the afternoon and become partly cloudy by the evening. Even though it will be considerably cooler compared to Christmas Day, temperatures will still be running about 10 degrees above average for late December.

There will be partial clearing in the skies overnight, which will help temperatures to sharply drop this evening and overnight! Be prepared for a much cooler start to Wednesday!

Lows will fall into the lower 30s by tomorrow morning.

There will be several dry hours on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system.

Rain chances rise Wednesday night and Thursday. With temperatures near the freezing mark early Thursday, there is a chance for snow showers to mix in with the scattered rain.

The light wintry mix should transition back to all rainfall with highs rising back into the lower 40s.