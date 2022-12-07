Fog is back again this morning and quite thick in spots, creating some issues out-the-door! Various 2-hour school delays will be possible and the advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Patchy mist on the windshield will be likely or at least damp conditions to begin our morning.

By the afternoon, clouds will thin and some sunshine will work in brightening the afternoon, while temperatures warm into the middle 50s. Winds will remain fairly light from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Today will mark the warmest day of the week and the nicest…enjoy!

Thursday will bring an increase in clouds and eventually scattered showers by late afternoon and into the evening. Still plenty of time tomorrow for outdoor activities and projects before the showers arrive to central Indiana. Additional scattered showers will remain off and on for Friday with a cold front passage. This will bring an end to the rain chances by Friday evening and usher in some cooler, drier changes for your Saturday and Sunday. 2-day rainfall totals will remain light for central parts of the state with the steadiest falling north.