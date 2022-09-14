Heavy, patchy fog has set up overnight due to the combination of clear skies, light winds, and sinking air, while temperatures dropped to the dew point. This creates ideal conditions for fog development and likely some school delays will follow before sunrise.

After the fog lifts, sunshine will build in for this afternoon, as winds remain light and temperatures moderate into the lower 80s. Expect a great day and my pick of the week! The incredible weather will continue this evening for everything outdoors.

Additional sunshine and warmth will be building in the days ahead, creating a long, dry stretch deep into the weekend. The warming trend will also bring a rise in dew points, bringing a muggier feel, as summer holds on! Next rain and storm chances return on Monday, as 90s threaten early next week!